Agriculture Robot Market Key Manufactures and Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Agriculture Robot Market: An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The mechanical design consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper.

The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Global Agriculture Robot market size will increase to 7300 Million US$ by 2025, from 1280 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Agriculture Robot.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❇ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

❇ Driverless Tractor

❇ Milking Robots

❇ Automated Harvesting Machines

❇ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❇ Field Farming

❇ Dairy Management

❇ Indoor Farming

❇ Horticulture

❇ Others

Agriculture Robot Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Table of Content:

