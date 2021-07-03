Agricultural Enzymes Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Agricultural Enzymes Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market was valued at USD 253.6million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 648.8millionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Agricultural Enzymes market are listed in the report.

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Novozymes A/S

Aries Agro Limited

Syngenta AG

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

BASF

AB Enzymes

Agrinos AS

EI DuPont De Nemours

Stoller USA

Koninklijke DSM NV

Bioworks

Bayer Cropscience