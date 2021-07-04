Agricultural Biologicals Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Agricultural Biologicals Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market was valued at USD 5.95billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.35 billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=22930&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Agricultural Biologicals market are listed in the report.

Syngenta

Koppert BV

DOW Chemical Company

Certis USA

Bayer Cropscience

ArystaLifescience Limited

BASF SE

Marrone Bio Innovation

Isagro Spa

T.Stanes and Company Limited