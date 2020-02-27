Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market: What will restrict growth globally? | Sate Auto Electronic, Baolong Automotive, Hangshen Electronic

“

Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Sate Auto Electronic, Baolong Automotive, Hangshen Electronic, Steelmate Co, Nanjing Top Sun Tech, Kysonix Inc, Foryou Corp, Sincode Tech, THB Group, HAMATON, Victon, Shenzhen Autotech, Nannar Electronic Tech ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

A tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic system designed to monitor the air pressure inside the pneumatic tires on various types of vehicles. TPMS report real-time tire-pressure information to the driver of the vehicle, either via a gauge, a pictogram display, or a simple low-pressure warning light.

Due to the fast development of vehicles industry in China, global major manufacturers of TPMS have invested more resources and attention in China market. Currently the Chinese OEM market is strongly controlled by foreign companies such as Schrader, Pacific Industrial, Continental, TRW, etc. But according to our investigation, in the AM market, these companies have not yet pay more attention, the AM market is primarily competed by Chinese domestic manufacturers.

Along with South Korea, European Union, and Taiwan joined the camp that forces the installation of TPMS in 2014, and China compiled its first technical standard for passenger vehicle TPMS in Mar 2015, we expect that the official policy to force the installation of TPMS will come in short future.

The global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market:

Sate Auto Electronic, Baolong Automotive, Hangshen Electronic, Steelmate Co, Nanjing Top Sun Tech, Kysonix Inc, Foryou Corp, Sincode Tech, THB Group, HAMATON, Victon, Shenzhen Autotech, Nannar Electronic Tech

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wheel-Speed Based(Indirect TPMS)

Pressure-Sensor Based(Direct TPMS)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market.

Table of Contents

1 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Overview

1.1 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Overview

1.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wheel-Speed Based(Indirect TPMS)

1.2.2 Pressure-Sensor Based(Direct TPMS)

1.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Sate Auto Electronic

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Sate Auto Electronic Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Baolong Automotive

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Baolong Automotive Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Hangshen Electronic

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Hangshen Electronic Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Steelmate Co

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Steelmate Co Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Nanjing Top Sun Tech

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Nanjing Top Sun Tech Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Kysonix Inc

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Kysonix Inc Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Foryou Corp

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Foryou Corp Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Sincode Tech

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Sincode Tech Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 THB Group

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 THB Group Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 HAMATON

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 HAMATON Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Victon

3.12 Shenzhen Autotech

3.13 Nannar Electronic Tech

4 Aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

