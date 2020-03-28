After-Sun Products Market 2019 Massive Growth, Size, Industry Share, Trends Analysis, End Users Industries and Forecast Report to 2024

After-Sun Products Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for After-Sun Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the After-Sun Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

After-Sun Products Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market- Segmentation

The global after-sun products market is segmented into product type, end user, sales channel, source, and region. The product type is further segmented into creams and lotion, cleansers and foaming, essential oils, gel & scrubs, and other products. Based on the end users, the market is segmented into male and female.

On the basis of sales channel, the segmentation includes modern trade, convenience store, departmental store, drug store, online stores, and other sales channel. Source is further segmented into conventional, natural and organic.

Region-wise the global after-sun products market is divided into Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Landscape

The key market players operating in the global after-sun products market are L\’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Avon Products, Inc., Kao Corporation, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and Christian Dior SE.

