Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market size was 7.8 million units in 2015 and is projected to expand at over 16% CAGR up to 2024. Increasing need to illuminate African remote areas along with reducing kerosene lamps use is anticipated to be key factor driving growth.

Ghana Off Grid Solar Lighting Market Size, by application, 2013-2024 (Million Units)

Off grid solar lighting is preferred among for rural areas with poor electricity infrastructure due to its portability and clean energy and efficiency compared with other traditional lightning options. Over 590 million populations in the region have negligible electricity access, which includes over 460 million rural populations and over 130 million urban populations. In addition, large population segment is dependent on flame based Lighting, which is hazardous, produces low intensity light, and requires continuous fuel purchase such as kerosene. This is anticipated to propel off grid solar Lighting market growth in the region.

Decreasing solar component prices makes off grid solar products cost competitive against traditional lighting source such as kerosene, candles, and others. In addition, on an average, 15% of family income in Africa is consumed by lighting expenses. Increasing solar off grid Lighting product use can help in minimizing annual lighting expense, and also helps in reducing health hazards issues related with conventional light source.

Technological advancements have helped in offering extra battery life, multipurpose features such as mobile charging, and user friendly products is likely to boost Africa off grid solar lighting market size from 2016 to 2024. However, lack of customer awareness regarding available products may hinder industry growth.

Kerosene lamps and candles together account for over 80% of lightning source in countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ghana, and Tanzania. Also, kerosene lamps contribute over 270 kiloton black carbon emission annually, which is equal to 240 million tons of carbon causing global warming. Increasing kerosene price had led to kerosene replacement with clean energy source such as solar is forecast to positively impact industry growth.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market

Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market, By Product

Solar Lantern System (SLS) product segment was valued at over USD 190 million in 2015. SLS offers sufficient illumination with low cost, large low income households in the region without electricity access is forecast to drive product demand from 2016 to 2024.

Solar Home System (SHS) product segment to projected to expand at over 16% CAGR up to 2024. It offers added feature such as cell phone and small electronic gadget charging, penetrating cell phone use in every economic class is likely to drive SHS demand. Large Solar Home System (LSHS) is estimated to reach USD 110 million by 2024. The middle income group in developed African countries such as South Africa, with irregular electricity supply are switching to LSHS owing to its capacity to light 4 to 5 bulbs.

Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market, By Application

Residential application segment was valued above USD 240 million in 2015. Kerosene lamp replacement with off grid solar Lighting products is forecast to be key driving reason for industry growth in residential application. Also, decreasing product cost coupled with health hazardous related to kerosene lamp is likely to complement growth.

Commercial off grid solar lighting market is forecast to witness gains at over 16% CAGR. The product application can help in small scale businesses such as retail to add extra working hours in night, which may help to increase their sales. Industrial application is projected to touch USD 130 million by 2024. Off grid solar lighting product may support small scale industries with uninterrupted electric supply for smooth day to day business processes.

Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market, By Country

Kenya off grid solar lighting market size was valued at over USD 85 million in 2015. Rising need to minimize Lighting expenditure in the country is anticipated to be key reason driving growth from 2016 to 2024. Also, technological advancements in providing low cost, up to five-hour battery life, and, portability may complement industry growth.

South Africa is set to reach USD 65 million by 2024. The middle income population presence in the country may boost demand for LSHS product in the country, as it offers multiple lights & charging ports.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market

Africa off grid solar lighting market share is fragmented with large number of local manufacturers. Key industry participants include SunnyMoney, Philips, and WakaWaka. Other notab;e industry players include BareFoot Power, D Light, Sun Tech, BBOXX, ASE, and Nuru Light. The product manufacturers have joined hands with local shop keepers to make their products easily available for customers. Also, manufacturers have started campaign to educate rural population and students about product advantage with use of abundant solar energy source. For instance, SunnyMoney solar lights collaborated with Artcaffe to educate students in rural Kenya about their solar products.

Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Industry Viewpoint

Off grid solar product is designed to support remote infrastructure with electric supply for day to day activities. Increasing need for clean and economic energy source have made industry players to explore vast potential in African continent, with the focus to provide affordable and clean light source for low income population. Also, increasing awareness regarding health hazards related with kerosene lamps has drifted demand in favor of these products

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Africa Off Grid Solar Lighting Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580