Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container Market : In-depth Aerospace Galley Trolley and Container Market Research Report 2019-2026

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Trolley

Container

By Fit Type

Line Fit

Retro Fit

By Aircraft Type

Narrow Body Aircraft

Wide Body Aircraft

Very Large Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

By Trolley Type

Meal/Bar Trolley

Waste Bin Trolley

Refrigerated Trolley

Folding Trolley

By Trolley Lock Type

Electronic

Manual

By Trolley Size

Full Size

Half Size

By Container Type

Ice Containers

Others

By Container Lock Type

Electronic

Manual

By Container Weight

Lightweight

Heavyweight

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

The market volume of both galley trolleys and containers is deduced on the basis of demand generated from the deliveries and current fleet of commercial aircrafts on a global level as well as the demand from airline food caterers. The aerospace galley trolley and container market is forecasted from the year 2017 to 2025 for a period of eight years; the year 2016 is taken as the base year for the purpose of generating market numbers. Additionally, historical data ranging from the year 2012 to 2015 is included in the research study for all the segments.

The details regarding the estimation of the market are given in terms of compound annual growth rate or CAGR, while other significant criterion namely yearly growth, absolute dollar opportunity, market attractiveness index and basis point share analysis are also presented in the research study to help the reader gain clear and complete insights on the market. The study also features an in-depth scrutiny of the major players involved in the manufacturing of galley trolley and containers.

