Advancements in Dural Sealant Market to boost Revenues Through 2018 – 2026

A dural sealant is a surgical sealant used in surgical procedures to seal the leakage of body fluids such as the sealing of blood vessels, in the dura mater surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The dural sealant is a spine sealant which serves to strengthen, repair and supports the natural healing process. Dural sealants are low expanding and develop a rapid and watertight seal in less than a second.

Dural sealants generate an absorbable polymers film such as polylactide or polyglycolide which is absorbed by the body. The seal imparts structural and adhesive properties and is bioadhesive. Dural sealants also prevent blood loss in surgery and eliminating air leaks following lung resection.

Dural Sealant Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidence of spinal surgeries owing to the rising risk factors and diseases such as dural fistulas, degenerative disk disease, fracture, scoliosis, spinal stenosis, trauma, cancers, and neurological disorders, osteoporosis, and others is driving a large market. According to estimates, the annual incidence of spinal cord injury is approximately 54 cases per million population.

Thus approximately 17,500 spinal cord injury cases are recorded each year in the U.S. alone. The high economic burden is another driver of the market. The estimated costs attributable to spinal cord injury excluding indirect costs and productivity account to an average of $72,047 per year in 2016 terms.

The development of surgical healthcare infrastructure, growing per capita income of people, penetration of healthcare insurance and the growing volumes of surgery is driving a large market. Product development represents a large market opportunity as players compete on basis of product and not price. Vendors are experimenting with combination product as it has a great potential in form of advantages including easy application, strong adhesions, and biodegradability.

Combination products also provide for enhanced, engineered and optimized properties by changing the chemical compositions, and formulation of the adhesive materials for different surgical needs. Developing novel sealants which support the regeneration of new tissue growth is expected to be the largest market opportunity and will significantly impact the current surgery procedures.

However, the constraints such as high cost of treatment, and complications such as bleeding, infection, herniated disk, nerve damage, leading to weakness, paralysis, and pain, is hampering the market.

Dural Sealant Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the Dural Sealant report is segmented based on product, applications, and end user.

Based on product, the global Dural Sealant market is segmented into:

Synthetic Polymer Based Sealants Polyurethane based Polyethylene glycol based Other

Natural Polymer Based Sealants Gelatin based Collagen based Others



Based on end users, the global dural sealant market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Dural Sealant Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global Dural Sealant market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the global dural sealant market owing to larger research ecology procedures, developed economy, and faster adoption of new technology.

The Europe dural sealant markets are expected to be led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK. Germany has a large biopharmaceutical industry which is a prime driver of the European dural sealant market.

The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa dural sealant market is however restrained owing to the low research expenditure. The Middle East and Africa dural sealant market are anticipated to be dominated by the Gulf nations of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar owing to their disproportionate wealth as compared to the others African nations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the support of the governments to the technology sector. The growing economy of China and India is expected to drive large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global Dural Sealant market are Kuros Biosurgery AG, Stryker Corporation, Polyganics, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Covidien Ltd. and others. Companies are involved in the acquisition of novel and proprietary technology.

For example, Stryker acquired HyperBranch Medical Technology, Inc. for $220 million. HyperBranch possessed proprietary technology related to polymers and hydrogels and its Adherus AutoSpray Dural Sealant is one of few approved dural sealants products in the U.S. market.

The Dural Sealant report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

