Advanced Solid-State Memory Systems Market: Beating Growth Expectations | Sygns, Osram, SGi Lighting

What is Global Advanced Solid-State Memory Systems?

Advanced solid-state memory is defined as the type of computer memory system which has no moving parts. In addition, it mostly is stored within a hardware device. Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM), Static Random Access Memory (SRAM), flash, among others are widely used in solid-state memory technologies. Advantages of advanced solid-state memory systems are no spin-up data, fast, random-access to data, it takes less energy as compared to other drives, far more robust, among others. Increasing usage of advanced solid-state memory in various application such as storage, server, data center, among others is propelling the growth of the market in the future.

4DS, Inc. (India), Adesto Technologies Corporation, Inc. (United States), Crocus Technology SA (United States), Everspin Technologies, Inc. (United States), Grandis, Inc. (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), LSI Corporation (United States), Micromem Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Nantero, Inc. (United States), NVE Corporation. (United States), OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (United States) and Ramtron International Corporation (United States)

Market Drivers

Increasing Penetration of High-End Cloud Computing Worldwide

Growing Adoption of Advanced solid-state memory in Data Center

Market Trend

Growing Need for High-Capacity Storage Devices, and Soaring Number of Data Centers

Restraints

Problem Regarding High Storage Cost per Gigabyte and Lower Drive Capacities

Inconsistency Regarding Low-Rate Latency Offered By SSDS

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, among others

Growing Adoption of Advanced Solid-State Memory in Tablets and Notebooks

Challenges

Problematic Related to Low Write Speed and wear leveling reduces performance & ercruption issues

Difficult in Design Complexity for manufacturing Advanced solid-state memory

The Global Advanced Solid-State Memory Systems market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Advanced Solid-State Memory Systems is segmented by following Product:

Application (Storage Server, Data Centre, Others), End-User (Enterprise, Client, Industrial, Automotive), Interface (Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA), Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI) Express, Other Interfaces)

