Advanced Packaging Technologies Market is Seeing Explosive Growth By Future Industry Winners: Forecast, 2014-2023

Demand Side Interviews: FMI consulted packaging experts from key end-user companies for advanced packaging technologies (food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, industrial & chemicals, cosmetics & personal care, agriculture, and others)

In order to understand and assess opportunities in the advanced packaging technologies market, the report is categorically divided into three key sections – by technology type, end use industry, and region. The report analyzes the global advanced packaging technologies market in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units).

The advanced packaging technologies market has been segmented as follows –

By Technology

Active Packaging Active Packaging Systems Oxygen Scavengers Moisture Scavengers/Absorbers Ethylene Absorbers Active Releasing Systems Antioxidant Releasers Carbon Dioxide Emitters Modified Atmosphere Packaging Temperature Control Packaging Anti-Corrosion Films

Smart and Intelligent Packaging TTI Tags & Labels Freshness Indicators Oxygen and CO2 Indicators RFID Others



By End Use

Food Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Fruits & Vegetables Ready to Eat Meals Dairy Foods Bakery & Confectionary Frozen Foods Cereals

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial & Chemicals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The vital feature of this report is the analysis of the global advanced packaging technologies market by region, by technology type and by end use, along with the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to provide potential resources from sales perspective of the global advanced packaging technologies market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the advanced packaging technologies market, Transparency Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global advanced packaging technologies market.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape of the advanced packaging technologies market has been included to provide a dashboard view of companies that manufacture and provide advanced packaging technologies. The report contains company profiles of some of the players in the advanced packaging technologies market.

Some of the key players in the global advanced packaging technologies market include PakSense, Inc, Landec Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Timestrip UK Ltd., Cryolog S.A., Vitsab International AB, Varcode, Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC.:, Thin Film Electronics ASA, CCL Industries Inc., Temptime Corporation, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and others.

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Advanced Packaging Technologies market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

