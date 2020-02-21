Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020 Trends, Technology Challenge, Industry Growth Drivers, Top Players and Overview

Newly published study “Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Research Report” which is available with ABRReports.com provides insights on current market players, investment plans, growth strategies, and future outlook

Global advanced driver assistance systems market is expected to reach $62.68 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 16.9%.

Highlighted with 91 tables and 91 figures, this 178-page report “Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Solution, Sensor Type, Vehicle Automation Level (Level 1 – Level 5), Vehicle Type, End User, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global advanced driver assistance systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AUDI AG

Baidu

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox Inc.

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global advanced driver assistance systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Solution, Sensor Type, Vehicle Automation Level, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Lane Assist (LA)

• Crash Warning System (CWS)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Smart Park Assist (SPA)

• Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

• Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

• Other Solutions

Based on senor type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and average selling price (USD/unit) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Image Sensors

• Front View

• Side View

• Rear View

Radar

• Short-range Radars (SRRs)

• Long-range Radars (LRRs)

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDAR

• Mechanical Automotive LiDAR

• Solid State Automotive LiDAR

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Other Sensors

Based on vehicle automation level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.

• Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

• Level 2 (Partial Automation)

• Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

• Level 4 (High Automation)

• Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are further segmented by sensor type.

Passenger Vehicles

• Car/Robo-taxi

• Van/Shuttle

Commercial Vehicles

• Self-driving Trucks

• Self-driving Buses

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• OEM

• Aftermarket

