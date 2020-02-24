Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS): Market 2020 – Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects And Forecast 2030

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market (By Major Eminent Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments Outlook, Business Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast by Upcoming Year’s. The study of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the Industry is alienated into also the summary and Advance size of the marketplace owing to the various outlook possibilities. The report also gives information about the key players of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry by different features that include the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) overview of the companies, the portfolio of the product and also the revenue facts from Period of Forecast.

Global advanced driver assistance systems market is expected to reach $62.68 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 16.9%.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AUDI AG

Baidu

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox Inc.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Lane Assist (LA)

• Crash Warning System (CWS)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Smart Park Assist (SPA)

• Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

• Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

• Other Solutions

Based on senor type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and average selling price (USD/unit) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Image Sensors

• Front View

• Side View

• Rear View

Radar

• Short-range Radars (SRRs)

• Long-range Radars (LRRs)

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDAR

• Mechanical Automotive LiDAR

• Solid State Automotive LiDAR

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Other Sensors

Based on vehicle automation level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.

• Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

• Level 2 (Partial Automation)

• Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

• Level 4 (High Automation)

• Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are further segmented by sensor type.

Passenger Vehicles

• Car/Robo-taxi

• Van/Shuttle

Commercial Vehicles

• Self-driving Trucks

• Self-driving Buses

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• OEM

• Aftermarket

