Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020-2025 Overview by New Technology, Latest Trends, Industry Demand, Software & Solution, Advancement, Challenge, Investment Opportunity

The global ADAS market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global ADAS market is segmented by sensors, system, component, vehicle type, and geography.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/865

The global ADAS market size is projected to reach USD 81.14 billion by 2025. The factors that are driving the ADAS market include increasing importance of safety features for automotive consumers. As most of the accidents took place due to a lack of concentration or drivers’ distraction. According to a report published by The Third Global Status on Road Safety 2015, the number of road traffic deaths nearly touched 1.2 million. The government regulatory authorities and OEMs have taken strict actions to improve transportation by addressing key challenges like traffic congestion, road accidents and cost of transportation. This pushed the government to mandate features like AEB and LDW. The reason behind developing these safety features is assisted the driver and reduce accidents number. For instance, the Driver Monitoring System warns the driver and monitor them in case of distraction and drowsiness is detected.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global ADAS industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the UK travel insurance industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The Global ADAS market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players by including more coverage to travelers in a travel insurance policy.

Browse Complete Report along with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-adas-market

Based on the components of ADAS, the market is bifurcated into Software and Hardware. Hardware is projected to dominate the Global ADAS market by occupying 84.7% of market share. However, the software segment will have the fastest growth as ADAS and automated driving functions are mainly software-driven. Immediate environment detection, Car2X communication and vigorous growth in different sensors and technologies are altogether spurring complexity of software. Developing and implementing new features demands comprehensive expertise in automotive software engineering which is driving software segment in the ADAS market. Apart from rising levels of technological innovation, growing initiatives towards self-drive cars and vehicle automation have fuelled the demand for new software in the ADAS market. IBM, Cisco, and Google are also shifting towards automotive space. According to a survey, more than 90 percent of the innovation that has been observed within the auto industry is driven by advancements in gadgetry and software.

Based on the sensors, global ADAS market covers categories like ultrasonic, radar, lidar and camera. Ultrasonic has dominated the market by occupying 58.0% market share in 2018 but the camera is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on vehicle type, the market covers categories: PC, LCV and HCV. PC has the highest share in this segment i.e. 67.9% but HCV is predicted to surge up with 29% CAGR.

On the basis of the system, the market is divided into Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Adaptive Front Light (AFL), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Cross Traffic Alert (CTA), Driver Monitoring System (DMS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Park Assist (PA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Night Vision System (NVS), Pedestrian Detection System (PDS), Road Sign Recognition (RSR), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Ecall. Forward Collision Warning has dominated the system segment by occupying 5.71% out of total share. But, forward-collision warning systems still have issues while detecting objects when a vehicle is driving at high speed. This could be rectified with better sensors and software.

The major players of global ADAS market include Continental, Bosch, Denso, Delphi, TRW Automotive, BMW, Mobileye, Hitachi Automotive, Valeo, Magna International, and others.

Segment overview of Global ADAS Market

Sensors Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Ultrasonic

Radar

Lidar

Camera

System Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Park Assist (PA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Pedestrian Detection System (PDS)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Ecall

Vehicle Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

PC

LCV

HCV

Component Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Hardware

Software

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

UK

Germany

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Enquire for in-depth information before buying this report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/865

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Info:

Ryan Johnson

Adroit Market Research

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600,

Dallas, Texas – 75204, U.S.A

Phone No: +19723628199

Email: [email protected]