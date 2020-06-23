Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) has a massive growth in recent years, due to fast development in smart grid technology. Smart grid technology has changed the way to operate distributed system. Companies have increased their demand for this technology, as they are experiencing the improved reliability, reduces the management efforts, increased in system efficiency, reduces the capital expenditures and incorporate distributed energy resources such as renewables. ADMS has different applications such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, fault location, isolation, and service restoration (FLISR), planning function and volt/VAR control. ADMS advanced application of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCDA) provides the operator for monitor the potential issues, integrate distributed energy resources, and analyze and optimize network issues.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market: Drivers and Challenges

The key driver for ADMS market growth is due to rise in demand of energy, cost efficiency and higher carbon saving associated with the smart grid, so across the globe huge opportunities for ADMS Vendors, service providers, and consulting companies has increased. Strict regulations imposed by the government and has encouraged many companies to make use of ADMS for carbon efficiency.

ADMS has provided the companies to increase the production quality by real-time monitoring and communication. There is a rapid increase in Smart grid deployments and integration of ADMS with smart devices in the market. For infrastructural developments like smart cities, there should be an integration of ADMS with smart devices which will have great opportunities for the companies operating in global ADMS market.

ADMS provides the solutions to companies as per there business requirements and also develop according to their platforms. Business requirements will be different for different companies but the drivers will be same for all that is safety, customer satisfaction, and service reliability.

The lack of interoperability issues in ADMS has a negative impact in market growth. The insufficient financial budgets of companies are restraining the market growth.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Software and Services.

Consulting

System Integration

Support and maintenance

Application security

End Users

Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Defense and Government

Infrastructure

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market: Recent Contracts/Deals

Some of the key players in Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market are S&C Electric Company, General Electric Company, Oracle Corporation, Indra Sistemas, Survalent Technology, Capgemini Consulting, Siemens SE, Advanced Control Systems, Inc., Open Systems International, Inc., ETAP/ Operation Technology, Inc., and ABB Group

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market: Regional Overview

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market is currently dominated by North America region due to fast development in smart grid technology. Asia Pacific Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Segments

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2026

Value Chain

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US

Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Europe U.K. France Germany Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint