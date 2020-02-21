Advanced Composites Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Advanced Composites Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Advanced Composites Market was valued at USD 24.14 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 51.66 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.00% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Advanced Composites market are listed in the report.

SGL Group

Toray Industries

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

Owens Corning

Solvay

Gurit

Koninklijke Ten Cate BV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Huntsman International