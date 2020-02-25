Advanced Ceramics industry Market evaluation with focus on development trends 2020

The report that MGI share on Advanced Ceramics industry takes a closer look at the value chain assessment for the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The Global Advanced Ceramics Market is accounted for $56.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $149.03 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Increase in the electronics industry, growing demand in the healthcare sector and rise in use as an alternative to metals and plastics are some of the factors influencing the market growth.

Moreover, growing use in photovoltaic modules will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the high capital cost may hinder the growth of the market.

By Application, Bioceramics segment registered steady share during the forecast period. Bioceramics are specially developed for use as medical and dental implants. They are utilized in conjunction with more biological therapies.



Some of the key players in the Advanced Ceramics Market include 3M (Ceradyne, Inc.), Applied Ceramics Inc., Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc., Ceramtec, COI Ceramics Inc., Coorstek Inc., H.C. Starck GmbH, International Ceramic Engineering (ICE), Kyocera Corporation,



The researchers provides answer to the following questions:

What will be the expected market size as well as the growth rate of the Advanced Ceramics industry for the forecast period, 2018 – 2026?

Who are the top performers and how have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over others?

What are the trends dominating the Advanced Ceramics market and influencing the lives of the buyers at the moment?

What would be the most effective and best roadmap for vendors operating in the Advanced Ceramics market for generating more revenues?

Which opportunities are the major vendors operating in the Advanced Ceramics market banking on for the years to come?

Who are major vendors dominating the Advanced Ceramics industry across different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead in the competition?

What are the type of opportunities business owners can bank on during the estimated period?

Few more points from TOC –

5 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Class

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Multilayer Ceramics

5.3 Monolithic Ceramics

5.4 Ceramic Matrix Composite

5.5 Ceramic Coatings

5.6 Advanced Coatings

5.7 Other Classes

6 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Production Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Forming

6.3 Firing

6.4 Grinding and Bonding

7 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Zirconia Ceramics

7.3 Titanate Ceramics

7.4 Silicon Carbide

7.5 Ferrite ceramics

7.6 Alumina Ceramics

7.7 Other Materials

7.7.1 Silicon Nitride

7.7.2 Pyrolytic Boron Nitride

7.7.3 Magnesium Silicate

7.7.4 Aluminum Nitride

9 Global Advanced Ceramics Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Wear parts

9.3 Filters

9.4 Engine parts

9.5 Electronic Devices

9.6 Electrical Equipment

9.7 Catalyst Supports

9.8 Bio ceramics

9.9 Other Applications

