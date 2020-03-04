Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2027

The global Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market. The Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) Software market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Key Segments Covered

By End-user Banking and Financial Services Insurance Government, Public Administration and Utilities Pharmaceuticals Telecom and IT predictive Retail (Consumer Goods) Transportation and Logistics Healthcare Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Energy (Electricity, Oil and Gas) Engineering and Construction Tourism Sports



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Given the ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only forecasts the market on the basis of CAGR but also analyses the impact of key parameters on each segment during each year of the forecast period. This helps the clients to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market during the forecast period. Also, a significant feature of this report is the analysis of all vital segments in terms of the absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of revenue opportunity that a market participant can receive in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market.

In the final section of the report: the competitive landscape is included in order to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain of the market, their presence in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market and key differentiators. This section would help clients gain insights on the various participants in the ecosystem of the market. Additionally, it will help the client to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software marketplace. The report provides comprehensive profiles of the providers for evaluating their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software space. Key competitors covered in this report include International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SAP AG, Tableau Software Inc., Information Builders, Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Teradata Corporation, Acxiom Corporation and TIBCO Software Inc.

Key Companies

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

SAS Institute Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

SAP AG

Tableau Software Inc.

Information Builders, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Teradata Corporation

Acxiom Corporation

Oracle Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Research Methodology

In order to evaluate the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market size, the revenue generated by the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software service providers has been taken into consideration. Moreover, the market estimates have been analysed keeping in mind different factors including technological, environmental, economic, legal and social factors. In order to provide correct market forecast statistics, the current market was sized as it forms the basis of the Advanced and Predictive Analytics (APA) software market during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of processes, including secondary research, primary research and data from paid database. Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Secondary research includes key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents, recent trade journals, technical writing, Internet sources, trade associations, agencies and statistical data from government websites. This collated data from primary and secondary data sources is then analysed by the in-house research panel using market research statistical tools, which equates to the most appropriate methodology to provide quality market research report.

