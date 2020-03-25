Adoption of Contactless PoS Terminal to Increase During the Forecast Period on back of Increased Consumer Demand 2017 – 2025

Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market: Introduction

A terminal with contactless functionality, supporting it to accept contactless payments, comprising payments from contactless chip cards, mobile NFC devices that are enabled with payment application and authorizations and dual interface chip cards. Contactless payment application exist in a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal in accordance with multiple application kernels, one of each supported payment network. The application kernels are developed and certified by the vendors who offer contactless PoS terminals.

Contactless application kernels can be designed to support two different modes of transaction, one of which includes the EMVCo standard, and the other, known as MSD. While EMVCo (previously EMV) represents a consortium of financial companies, it typically covers chip transactions, viz. Visa, Mastercard, JCB (J Smart), NPCI (Rupay), AEIPS (American Express), UICS (China Union Pay), and Verve. Contactless MSD stands for magnetic stripe data transactions, and has been enabling access to a majority of traditional contactless terminals. Chip transactions, on the other side, support enhanced functionality and features, including consumer verification mode (CVM) on consumer devices.

A contactless PoS terminal is connected as a peripheral to the PoS. Introducing contactless feature at any PoS incurs complexity and incremental costs. This may also depend on merchant decision and may impact obligation for card fraud.

Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market: Driver and Challenges

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of global contactless PoS terminal market such as advancement in contactless payment technology, rising awareness of plastic money among the buyers, increasing frequency of purchases, and the need for fast transaction time without any hassle of long queues for payment. Contactless payment is further evolving, making itself a useful interface between the consumers, retailers, advertisers and marketers. Hence, contactless PoS terminals adoption is PoSitively impacted with all the above mentioned factors aiding the growth in revenue of global contactless PoS terminal market.

However, high initial installation cost, government regulations and security issues are a few factors that act as a challenge to the growth of global contactless PoS terminal market.

Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market: Segmentation

Global contactless PoS terminal market can be segmented into components, devices, technology, end-user application, and regions

On the basis of component, global contactless PoS terminal market can be segmented into hardware and software.

On the basis of devices, global contactless PoS terminal market can be segmented into portable PoS terminal and cabled PoS terminal

On the basis of technology, global contactless PoS terminal can be segmented into mobile NFC, smart-card, biometric and others

On the basis of end-user application, global contactless PoS terminal can be segmented into retail, BFSI, education and IT, transportation and logistics, energy and utility, government, defence, healthcare, hospitality and others.

Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the global contactless PoS terminal market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

As of 2016, contactless PoS terminal devices has high penetration in the North America market. The market in Western Europe is closely followed by the North America. Market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan has a high growth potential during the forecast period, owing to the growing purchasing power of the population and increasing acceptance of this mode of payment.

Global Contactless PoS Terminal Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global PoS terminal market include Cegid Group, NEC Corporation, MICROS Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Ingenico S.A., Verifone Systems Inc., Toshiba Corporation.

Regional analysis for contactless PoS terminal market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East and Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

