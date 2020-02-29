Adhesives and Sealants Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2025

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Adhesives and Sealants industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Adhesives and Sealants as well as some small players.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global adhesives & sealants market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for adhesives & sealants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. Major companies operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

The report provides an estimated market size of the global adhesives & sealants market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global adhesives & sealants market has been provided in terms of volume and value. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.

Global Adhesives Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenic Block

Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)

Others (including Silicone, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Adhesives Market, by Technology

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Reactive and Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)

Global Adhesives Market, by Application

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer/DIY

Leather & Footwear

Others (including Electronics, Medical, and Marine)

Global Sealants Market, by Resin

Acrylics

Epoxy

Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polyurethane (PU)

Silicone

Others (including Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)

Global Sealants Market, by Application

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer

Others (including Industrial, Electronics, and Packaging)

Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where adhesives & sealants are used

The report provides separate market for adhesives by 13 countries along with the sealant market for the same number of countries

Key factors responsible for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and regulatory scenarios that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast for the global adhesives & sealants market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Adhesives and Sealants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Adhesives and Sealants , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Adhesives and Sealants in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Adhesives and Sealants competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Adhesives and Sealants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Adhesives and Sealants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Adhesives and Sealants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.