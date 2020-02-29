Adhesives and Sealants Market Revenue and Value Chain 2019-2025

Global Adhesives and Sealants Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Adhesives and Sealants industry.
The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Adhesives and Sealants as well as some small players.
competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been benchmarked by resin, technology, and application based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global adhesives & sealants market by segmenting it in terms of by base resin, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for adhesives & sealants in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers segmentation based on individual by resin, technology, and application all regions.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global adhesives & sealants market. Major companies operating in the adhesives & sealants market include Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Sika AG., Bostik SA, RPM International Inc., KCC Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The 3M Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., DowDuPont Inc., Ashland, and Akzo Nobel N.V.
The report provides an estimated market size of the global adhesives & sealants market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The size of the global adhesives & sealants market has been provided in terms of volume and value. Market numbers have been estimated based on resin, technology, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each resin, technology, and application segments have been provided for global and regional markets.
Global Adhesives Market, by Resin
- Acrylics
- Epoxy
- Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Styrenic Block
- Ethyl Vinly Acetate (EVA)
- Others (including Silicone, Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)
Global Adhesives Market, by Technology
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Hot Melt
- Reactive and Others (including Powder-based and Oil-based)
Global Adhesives Market, by Application
- Paper & Packaging
- Building & Construction
- Woodworking
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer/DIY
- Leather & Footwear
- Others (including Electronics, Medical, and Marine)
Global Sealants Market, by Resin
- Acrylics
- Epoxy
- Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA)
- Polyurethane (PU)
- Silicone
- Others (including Polyester, and Fluoropolymer)
Global Sealants Market, by Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer
- Others (including Industrial, Electronics, and Packaging)
Global Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments
- Analysis of various resin, technology, and application where adhesives & sealants are used
- The report provides separate market for adhesives by 13 countries along with the sealant market for the same number of countries
- Key factors responsible for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the adhesives & sealants market at global, regional, and country levels
- Comprehensive analysis regarding investments and regulatory scenarios that are likely to impact the outlook and forecast for the global adhesives & sealants market between 2018 and 2026
- Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level
- Porters’ Five Forces analysis has been provided to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market
Important Key questions answered in Adhesives and Sealants market report:
What will the market growth rate, Overview, and Analysis by Type of Adhesives and Sealants in 2024?
What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Adhesives and Sealants market?
What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?
Who Are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Adhesives and Sealants market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.
Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin, and Market Share
What are the opportunities and threats faced by manufacturers in the global market?
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Adhesives and Sealants product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Adhesives and Sealants , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Adhesives and Sealants in 2019 and 2015.
Chapter 3, the Adhesives and Sealants competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Adhesives and Sealants breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 12, Adhesives and Sealants market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Adhesives and Sealants sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.