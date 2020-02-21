Adhesive Tapes Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Adhesive Tapes Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Adhesive Tapesmarket was valued at USD 47.30billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 74.65billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25416&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Adhesive Tapes market are listed in the report.

3M

Lohmann GmbH & Co. Kg

Nitto Denko

Scapa Group PLC

Tesa SE

Shurtape Technologies

Avery Dennison Corporation

Lintec Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group