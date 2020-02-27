Acute Hospital Care Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Acute Hospital Care Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Acute Hospital Care market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes numerous key players and manufacturers operating in the regional and global market. This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition.

key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market. It further highlights the how the market’s growth has shaped up throughout the forecast period.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Analysis

The acute hospital care market is highly competitive with large number of new players proliferating then global market. Moreover, the regional players in the market are vying in the direction of expanding their global footprints through the development of advanced technologies. Leading companies functioning in the market are also deploying strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Some of the notable developments in the acute hospital care market are listed below:

In February 2019, U.S.-based HCA Healthcare completed the acquisition of Mission Health, a six hospital system based in western North Carolina. This acquisition was aimed at gaining access to the consumer pool in North Carolina. This transaction helped Mission Health to secure special protection for their rural community and created the largest per capita foundation in the country.

In December 2017, Legacy Lifepoint Health, Inc. through its joint venture with Duke Lifepoint Healthcare acquired acute healthcare hospitals and 14 ancillary facilities. Union Health Services Inc. acquired a 109 bed behavioral health facility for children, adolescents and adults. and two outpatient clinics in Gulfport.

Prominent companies operating in the global acute hospital care market include:

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Ramsay Healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care

Asklepios Kliniken GmbH

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.;

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Key Drivers

The increasing number of deaths because of cardiovascular diseases is a leading contributor to the acute hospital care market’s growth. According to the Heart Foundation, CVD accounts for nearly 17 million deaths per year. The emergency care segment in particular is the leading contributor to the market’s growth due to rising prevalence of communicable diseases. Furthermore, favorable healthcare policies and easy reimbursement have been highly instrumental in supplementing the global acute hospital care market’s growth.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Regional Analysis

In terms of region, North America holds the leading share in the global acute hospital care market. This is mainly because of the presence of numerous leading players and development of advance acute hospital care facilities. The rising disposable income and rising cases of chronic pain and depression have also contributed to the market’s growth in this region. U.S. is the major contributor to the market’s growth in this region due to the presence of consumer-driven health plans and the presence of large number of acute hospital care facilities. The market in Asia Pacific is also anticipated to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period due to rising cases of CVD and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

The global acute hospital care market is segmented as:

Medical Condition Outlook Emergency Care Short-term Stabilization Trauma Care Acute Care Surgery Others

Facility Type Outlook General Acute Care Hospitals Psychiatric Hospitals Specialized Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospitals Long-term Acute Care

Service Outlook Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Coronary Care Unit (CCU) Others



Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Drivers and Restrains

This section of the report includes drivers, restrains, and trends that are likely to shape the market. Influence of drivers and restraints affect the market in each region differently.

Restraints provided in this section of the report contrasts the drivers segment as it explains the factors that can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Restraints play a pivotal role in the global and regional market as it bends the prospective opportunities in the market. Readers can weigh and asses the drivers and restraints before making any investments or strategies.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Segment Analysis

The report includes major segments such as product type and end user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the industry.

Global Acute Hospital Care Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

