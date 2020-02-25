Activity Tracking Fitness App Market To Register Immense Growth | Fitbit, Inc.; Apple Inc.; adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Activity Tracking Fitness App Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Activity Tracking Fitness App Market Trends | Industry Segment by Gender (Men, Women), Platform (Android, iOS, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices), Application (Lifestyle Monitoring, Health Monitoring, Others)

Activity tracking fitness apps are specialized forms of fitness apps which are solely focused on the tracking the activity of consumers through collection of data from the sensors attached to wearables that the consumer is wearing. This data is then analysed by the app and visually represented on the user’s smartphone for better understanding and also so that user can keep a track of all their activity in their own consciousness.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Fitbit, Inc.; Apple Inc.; adidas International Trading B.V.; Motorola Mobility LLC; ASICS Corporation; Google Fit; Under Armour, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Azumio; Polar Electro; TomTom International BV; Jefit, Inc.; SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.; Sports Tracking Technologies; inKin Social Fitness; Wahoo Fitness among others.

Market Driver:

Increasing focus on better healthcare and significant changes in the lifestyle of individuals is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing penetration of digital age resulting in greater adoption of digital forms of solution offerings will boost the market growth

High volumes of smart devices availability integrated with enhanced quality of sensors; this factor is expected to promote fitness activities globally as it can accurately track entire fitness regimes

Higher population prevalence suffering from obesity and other associated disorders resulting in greater focus on reduction of these diseases; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Concerns arising in the developers of these apps as the availability of cheaper alternative applications restrict the growth of the market

Increasing levels of complications to manoeuvre between application stores as well as these applications due to a difficult user interface can also impede the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Apple Inc. announced the preview of “watchOS 6”, providing users of Apple Watch with enhanced services and solutions to better manage their health. The upgraded version includes a number of benefits ranging from health and fitness, upgraded store for apps and even the apps

In March 2019, Fitbit, Inc. announced the launch of various consumer electronic products consisting of smartwatches and specialized fitness trackers. Along with these launches, they announced their plans to invoke various innovations in their app helping result in a more personalized approach for each individual, enhancing the levels of tracking and understanding for consumers

