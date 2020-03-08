Acrylic Fibre Market : Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Acrylic Fibre Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Acrylic Fibre market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Acrylic Fibre market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Acrylic Fibre market. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Acrylic Fibre market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Acrylic Fibre market as per product, application, and region.

Market Segmentation

By Fibre Form

Staple

Filament

By Dyeing Method

Acid

Gel

Undyed

By Blending

Wool

Cotton

Others

By End Use

Apparels

Home Furnishing

Industrial

Outdoor

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The gel dying segment is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

The gel dyeing segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, creating total incremental opportunity of US$ 1,100.85 Mn between 2016 and 2026.

The staple fibre segment is likely to possess more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026

The staple fibre segment is expected to hold a disproportionately large share in the global acrylic fibre market throughout the forecast period, accounting for more than 60% share in the total incremental opportunity created between 2016 and 2026.

Cotton blending segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period

The cotton blending segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. When used in blend with other materials, acrylic fibre enhances the physical and chemical characteristics of the end product; therefore, acrylic fibre increasingly finds use in blend applications.

Apparels end-use segment is estimated to create a significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026

The apparels end-use segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period, creating significant incremental opportunity between 2016 and 2026.

Lucrative opportunities for the global acrylic fibre market lie in the APEJ region

In terms of market value, the APEJ acrylic fibre market is projected to increase at a value CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, while markets in Japan, U.S., and Europe are expected to register a below average CAGR. Growth in the APEJ acrylic fibre market is largely attributed to a growing use of acrylic fibre for various applications along with macroeconomic growth of the population driven textile industry in the region.

Leading market players are focussing on adopting environment friendly production processes

Some key players in the global acrylic fibre market are Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.?. (Aksa), Dralon, Aditya Birla Group, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company, TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD., Exlan Japan Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corporation, Indian Acrylics Limited, Pasupati Acrylon Ltd., and Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. There are various stringent environmental regulations worldwide on the production of acrylic fibre and hence producers are directing their efforts to ensure compliance by adopting an environment friendly production process.

