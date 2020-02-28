Acrylic Acid Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In 2019, the market size of Acrylic Acid Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Acrylic Acid .

This report studies the global market size of Acrylic Acid , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6192&source=atm

This study presents the Acrylic Acid Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Acrylic Acid history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Acrylic Acid market, the following companies are covered:

Notable Developments

The global acrylic acid market has experienced developments in the last few years. These market developments give an idea about the growth factors of the global acrylic acid market. One of many such developments is mentioned below:

In October 2018, Germany-based BASF SE has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China-based Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company Limited in Beijing. It is expected that following this deal, the partnership between them for both downstream and upstream chemical production in China will be strengthened. Following this deal it is expected that the reach of the products of BASF SE will expand.

Some of the key market players of the global acrylic acid market are

The Dow Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

LG Chem Ltd

Global Acrylic Acid Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand for Personal Hygiene Products to Spell Growth for the Market

The global acrylic acid market is expected to gather momentum from the augmented demand of the product across various end use segments. Acrylic acid is utilized in the making of superabsorbent polymers, which finds primary use in the production of female sanitary napkins and diaper for babies. Superabsorbent polymers come with the ability of water absorption and can retain the same. This property is expected to bolster demand for superabsorbent polymers, which, in turn, is expected propel growth of the global acrylic acid market in years to come.

Superabsorbent polymers are estimated to account for large part of the demand arising out of global acrylic acid market. These polymers are produced by making use of acrylic acid as one of its raw material. As such, increased demand for superabsorbent polymers is expected to trigger growth of the market in years to come.

The global acrylic acid market is likely to rise high on the augmented awareness about hygiene across all age groups across the globe. Escalated demand for use of products such as sanitary napkins, diapers for both adults and babies are forecasted to lead to the growth of the global acrylic acid market in years to come.

Global Acrylic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is estimated to exert dominance on the global acrylic acid market over the forecast tenure. Driven by the massive consumption of the product in the form of personal care products, surfactants, adhesives, and coatings in China and India, the regional market is likely to prosper in the years to come.

Furthermore, North America is also expected to play dominating role in the market. The region is estimated to be driven by the increased demand for adult incontinence.

The global acrylic acid market is segmented as:

Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Surfactants

Sanitary Products

Textiles

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6192&source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Acrylic Acid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Acrylic Acid , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Acrylic Acid in 2017 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Acrylic Acid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Acrylic Acid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6192&source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Acrylic Acid market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Acrylic Acid sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.