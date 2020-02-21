Acetone Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Acetone Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Acetone Market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30126&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Acetone market are listed in the report.

Royal Dutch Shell Co

The Dow Chemical Company

INEOS Phenol GmbH

Mitsui Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries

SABIC

Honeywell Chemicals

Kumho P&B Chemicals

Cepsa Quimica

S.A.