AC Drives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market AC Drives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global AC Drives Market was valued at USD 18.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% to reach USD 29.5 Billion by 2026, over the forecast period.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the AC Drives market are listed in the report.

ABB

Danfoss

Schneider

Siemens

Mitsubishi

Fuji

Emerson

Hitachi

Parker Hannifin

Rockwell

Toshiba

WEG