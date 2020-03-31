Absorbable Suture Anchor Market 2019- Industry Analysis by Size, Share Leaders, Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Top Key Players Study and Regional Forecast By 2027

Global Absorbable Suture Anchor Market Viewpoint

In this Absorbable Suture Anchor market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The following manufacturers are covered:

Smith & Nephew plc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

ConMed Corporation

Arthrex, Inc.

Johnson and Johnson (DePuy Synthes, Inc.)

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Parcus Medical, LLC.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Teknimed SA

MedShape, Inc.

South America Implants S.A.

Anstem Medical

Groupe Lepine S.A.

In2Bones SAS

Tulpar Medical Solutions

Neosys Surgical Solutions LTD

Biocomposites Ltd

HNM Medical

Surgical Frontiers

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Material Type

Bio-absorbable Suture Anchor

Bio-composite Suture Anchor

Others

By Tying Type

Knotless Suture Anchor

Knotted Suture Anchor

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Emergency Medical Services

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

