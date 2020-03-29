A2P SMS Market – Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2028

A2P SMS Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for A2P SMS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the A2P SMS in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

A2P SMS Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Competitive Dynamics

The report also highlights the competition matrix of the A2P SMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market players in the global A2P SMS market.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the historical years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The key players profiled in this report include, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB., CLX Communications AB, Ogangi Corporation, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Symsoft AB, Cybercomm, Infobip Ltd, Route Mobile Limited, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., tyntec, nexmo and DIMOCO.

The Global A2P SMS market has been segmented as follows:

A2P SMS Market: By Application

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional campaigns

Interactive Services

Inquiry Related Services

A2P SMS Market: By End-use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Healthcare and Hospitality

Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

Others

A2P SMS Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Nigeria Rest of MEA

South America (SA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SA



The A2P SMS Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 A2P SMS Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size

2.1.1 Global A2P SMS Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global A2P SMS Production 2014-2025

2.2 A2P SMS Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key A2P SMS Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 A2P SMS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers A2P SMS Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into A2P SMS Market

2.4 Key Trends for A2P SMS Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 A2P SMS Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 A2P SMS Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 A2P SMS Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 A2P SMS Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 A2P SMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 A2P SMS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 A2P SMS Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….