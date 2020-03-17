A2P SMS Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2025

Assessment of the Global A2P SMS Market

The recent study on the A2P SMS market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the A2P SMS market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the A2P SMS market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the A2P SMS market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current A2P SMS market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the A2P SMS market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the A2P SMS market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the A2P SMS market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the A2P SMS across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report also highlights the competition matrix of the A2P SMS market, positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market position, key recent developments, and segment growth. The report also provides recommendations for various new entrants, small and medium and large market players in the global A2P SMS market.

Under the company profiles section, the report provides an overview of the players operating in the market, the strategies deployed by them to gain competitive advantage, the annual revenue generated by them in the historical years, and their relevant business segment revenue. The key players profiled in this report include, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB., CLX Communications AB, Ogangi Corporation, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Symsoft AB, Cybercomm, Infobip Ltd, Route Mobile Limited, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., tyntec, nexmo and DIMOCO.

The Global A2P SMS market has been segmented as follows:

A2P SMS Market: By Application

Pushed Content Services

Customer Relationship Management Services

Promotional campaigns

Interactive Services

Inquiry Related Services

A2P SMS Market: By End-use Industry

Retail

BFSI

Travel and Transport

Healthcare and Hospitality

Entertainment (Gaming) and Media

Others

A2P SMS Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe UK France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Nigeria Rest of MEA

South America (SA) Brazil Argentina Rest of SA



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the A2P SMS market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the A2P SMS market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the A2P SMS market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the A2P SMS market

The report addresses the following queries related to the A2P SMS market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the A2P SMS market establish their foothold in the current A2P SMS market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the A2P SMS market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the A2P SMS market solidify their position in the A2P SMS market?

