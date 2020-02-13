A Paradigm Shift Into the Warehouse Robotics Market Market, Latest Study Reveals

HTF MI added a new research study in its database with title ‘Global Warehouse Robotics Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ that includes detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players/vendors such as Kuka AG (Germany), Daifuku Co, Ltd. (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Knapp AG (Austria), Dematic (United States), Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Bastian Solutions (India), Amazon Robotics (United States) and Vanderlande Industries Inc. (United States) etc. The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Industries are having rising expectations for E-commerce customers for fast and accurate service at the same time they juggle labor challenges. Warehouse robotics are the future solution to such problems. Warehouse Robots are designed to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation. The emergence of the advanced technologies in robotics and the growing e-commerce industry are some of the driving factors which are propelling the global warehouse robotics market. Additionally, the mobile robots are also being extensively used in e-commerce sectors for implementing warehouses operation by manufacturing companies.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the E-Commerce, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Automotive Industries

Rising Number of Consumer Choices Using E-commerce Platform

Increasing Number of Stock Keeping Units

Market Trend:

Customized Soluion Offered by the Companies

Adoption of IoT in Warehouse Robotics

Introduction of ASRS (Automated Storage and Retrieval System) in Warehouse Automation System

Restraints:

High Initial Cost for Deployment of Training and Deployment

Complexity Involved in Integration of Different Services

Opportunities:

Growing E-commerce Industries, Owing to Rising Internet Penetration and Adoption of Warehouse Robotics by SMEs

Kuka AG (Germany), Daifuku Co, Ltd. (Japan), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Knapp AG (Austria), Dematic (United States), Grenzebach GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Bastian Solutions (India), Amazon Robotics (United States) and Vanderlande Industries Inc. (United States)

The Global Warehouse Robotics market is gaining huge competition due to involvement of United States companies that constantly invest in research & development to meet market expectation with new innovation.

Available Customization: List of players that can be included in the study on immediate basis are Adept Technology (India), Vecna (United States), SSI Schafer (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan) and Clearpath Robotics, Inc.(Canada).

