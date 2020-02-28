A new study offers detailed examination of Container Weighing System Market 2019-2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Container Weighing System market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Container Weighing System market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

Key Trends

The rising volume of international marine trade is likely to remain one of the prime drivers for the global container weighing system market in the coming years. The increasingly stringent regulatory frameworks governing marine trade across the world are likely to remain a key driver for the global container weighing system market in the coming years. One of the key components of marine trade regulations are the maximum loads defined according to SOLAS regulations. The need for accurate measurement of the total weight of containers in any marine trade vessel has thus become an essential driver for the global container weighing system market.

The high costs of installing container weighing systems have had a negative impact on the global container weighing system market in recent years, but this could also be counteracted by the regulatory support being provided to the installation of sophisticated container weighing systems.

The steady adoption of automated facilities at several major ports is also likely to have a crucial impact on the global container weighing system market. Due to the large-scale use of containers in marine trade, ports are the leading application sector of the global container weighing system market and are likely to retain a dominant share in the market in the coming years. Ports undergoing automation-oriented upgrades are likely to incorporate container weighing systems in their automatic container handling systems in the coming years. This could become a steady revenue source for the global container weighing system market in the coming years.

Global Container Weighing System Market: Market Potential

The global container weighing system market is unlikely to undergo major change over the coming years, as the use of the technology in transportation is the norm rather than the exception in most regions. Lorries and other land-based transportation systems could gain a more prominent share in the container weighing system market due to the consistent demand for the establishment of new infrastructure.

Global Container Weighing System Market: Geographical Dynamics

North America is likely to hold a dominant share in the global container weighing system market in the coming years due to the rising demand for automation technology in a wide range of industries in the region. The heavy emphasis on ensuring the safety of transported materials is another driver for the container weighing system market in North America.

Asia Pacific could play a major role in the development of the global container weighing system market in the coming years. Emerging economies in the region, such as China and India, have initiated extensive infrastructure development plans in the last few years and are likely to provide sustained funding to the development of urban facilities and other infrastructure projects in the coming years.

Global Container Weighing System Market: Competitive Dynamics

The leading players in the global container weighing system market include Flintec Group AB, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Rice Lake Weighing Systems Inc., and Avery Weigh Tronics LLC.

