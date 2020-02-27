A latest research provides insights about Performance Coating Market

In 2029, the Performance Coating market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Performance Coating market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Performance Coating market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Market: Dynamics

The vast range of highly important fields using performance coatings is the key driver for the global performance coatings market. The marine and power sectors are likely to be important to the performance coatings market in the coming years, among others. The power sector is so firmly established in the global economic structure that it has been one of the first adopters of performance coatings, which ensure better protection for wires and other electrical instruments. The progressive development of the power sector to make services more reliable is likely to entail rising demand from the global performance coatings market.

The steady growth of the material sciences has been important for the global performance coatings market, as it has provided the market an easy channel for innovations. The steady government support and private investment in the sector is likely to ensure steady growth of the performance coatings market.

Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is the dominant market for performance coatings and is set for steady dominance due to the presence of a booming manufacturing sector in the region. Countries such as China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar are set to emerge as major manufacturing centers for various sectors in the coming years, with China and India likely to drive the APEJ market on significantly. This will be a key driver for the performance coatings market in Asia Pacific except Japan, as performance coatings are likely to be ingrained as a key part of the manufacturing sector in the coming years. The APEJ performance coatings market is expected to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 6.2% in the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Various types of resin used to produce performance coatings include epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, and acrylic resin. Epoxy resin is the dominant resin in the global performance coatings market. The segment was valued at US$29.2 bn in 2017, accounting for 37% of the global performance coatings market.

Leading companies in the global performance coatings market include AkzoNobel NV, Masco Corporation, Hempel A/S, Jotun A/S, The Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd., BASF SE, and PPG Industries Inc.

The global Performance Coating market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Performance Coating market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Performance Coating market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.