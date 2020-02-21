5G Test Equipment Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 5G Test Equipment Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 5G Test Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.88% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the 5G Test Equipment market are listed in the report.

Keysight Technologies

Spirent Communications

Tektronix

Anritsu Corporation

LitePoint

MACOM Technology Solutions

Viavi Solutions

Rohde & Schwarz

Teradyne