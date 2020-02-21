5G Technology Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 5G Technology Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 5G Technology Market was valued at USD 1.07 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 626.84 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 121.9 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the 5G Technology market are listed in the report.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Orange

Telecom Italia

Telstra

T-Mobile USA

Intel Corporation

Ericsson

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies