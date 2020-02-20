5G Infrastructure Market Emerging Technological Advancement, Future Scope and Business Growth 2025 – AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies

5G infrastructures are software and hardware resources of a network that facilitate 5G connections, operations, communication, and management of an enterprise network. 5G speed assures 10 times more connectivity than wireless speeds, which creates seamless connectivity and eliminates latency. This technology caters to other technologies such as autonomous vehicle, virtual reality, and smart infrastructures. The 5G wireless network is expected to be the backbone of smart cities, which provides lucrative opportunity for the 5G infrastructure market.

5G technology in the healthcare industry vertical enables services such as remote patient monitoring, remote surgery, and others with the help of connected healthcare devices. For instance, in rural areas, it is not feasible for seasoned doctors located several miles away to reach the patients as it can be time-consuming. Although with the advent of telehealth and remote monitoring systems, patients can receive treatment from their homes. Doctors can recommend prescriptions and other information to patients with the help of video calls. This can save a significant amount of cost and time required in the conventional methods. In addition, with the use of 5G technology, transmission of large data files, communication in different languages, real-time remote monitoring, and others can provide lucrative growth opportunities for the 5G infrastructure market in the healthcare sector.

Major Key Players of the 5G Infrastructure Market are:

AT&T, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Intel Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon

The market growth is supplemented by the proliferation of M2M/IoT connections, and increase in demand for mobile broadband services. However, high investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in implementation of 5G network and privacy & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, rise in government initiatives for building smart cities in Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The 5G infrastructure market is segmented into communication infrastructure, network technology, chipset type, application, and region. Based on communication infrastructure, it is divided into small cell, macro cell, radio access network, and distributed antenna system. Based on network technology, it is categorized into software defined networking & network function virtualization, mobile edge computing, and fog computing. By chipset, the market is classified into application-specific integrated circuit, radio frequency integrated circuit, millimeter wave technology chips, and field-programmable gate array. Based on application, it is fragmented into automotive, energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of 5G Infrastructure Market covered are:

Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Millimeter Wave Technology Chips

Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Major Applications of 5G Infrastructure Market covered are:

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global 5G Infrastructure consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the 5G Infrastructure market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global 5G Infrastructure manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the 5G Infrastructure with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 5G Infrastructure Market Size

2.2 5G Infrastructure Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 5G Infrastructure Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 5G Infrastructure Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players 5G Infrastructure Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into 5G Infrastructure Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global 5G Infrastructure Sales by Product

4.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Revenue by Product

4.3 5G Infrastructure Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global 5G Infrastructure Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, 5G Infrastructure industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

