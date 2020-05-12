5G Infrastructure Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 5G Infrastructure Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.84 Billion in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 21.93 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.51% between 2020 and 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the 5G Infrastructure market are listed in the report.

AT&T

Intel

Ericsson

Samsung

Cavium

Qualcomm

Cisco Systems

LG Electronics

Macom Technology Solutions