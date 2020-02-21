5G Enterprise Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 5G Enterprise Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 5G Enterprise Market was valued at USD 920 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 29,120 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 54.00% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=29966&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the 5G Enterprise market are listed in the report.

NEC

Fujitsu

Cisco

Huawei

Ericsson

Nokia Networks

ZTE

Samsung

Juniper Networks