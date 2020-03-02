4D PRINTING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET 2020-2026 HEALTHY GROWTH || KEY PLAYERS – 3D SYSTEMS, INC.; ORGANOVO HOLDINGS INC.; STRATASYS LTD.; MATERIALISE; DASSAULT SYSTÈMES;

4D Printing in Healthcare market analysis factors include industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, and company market share analysis. This market analysis report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry . 4D Printing in Healthcare Market business document is of huge importance in many aspects for better understanding of the market which lead to sky-scraping business growth.

Global 4D printing in healthcare market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 30.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the wide-areas of applications and emerging innovations in the industry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global 4D printing in healthcare market are 3D Systems, Inc.; Organovo Holdings Inc.; Stratasys Ltd.; Materialise; Dassault Systèmes; EOS; EnvisionTEC; Poietis – 4D Bioprinting; Tractus3D; Allevi; 3D HUBS B.V.; axial3D – Medical 3D Printing Experts Ltd.; Anatomiz3D Medtech Private Limited; Formlabs; CELLINK; Osteo3d, Sinterex among others.

Market Definition: Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market

4D printing is an upgradation of the existing 3D printing technology, based on similar production method with one major difference being in the materials utilized for the production process. These materials are created in a sophisticated design process that can be modified when activated by a trigger that can be water, wind, heat or any other energy forms.

Segmentation: Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : By Component

Equipment

Programmable Materials

Software & Services

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : By Technology

Fusion Deposition Modeling (FDM)

PolyJet

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : By Application

Medical Models

Surgical Guides

Patient-Specific Implants

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : Drivers

Accelerated areas of application ranging from human scale biomaterials, chemotherapy and tissue engineering is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of innovations and advancements in technology for 3D printing services is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Changes in preferences of consumers to shift from 3D-based medical devices to 4D-based; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus of market players to develop 4D printing applications for targeted drug delivery is expected to drive the market growth

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : Restraints

High levels of costs associated with development and production with this process is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the hazards associated for safety of the products produced with this method is expected to restrain the market growth

Need for complying with strict regulations and compliances with the healthcare industry can act as a restraining factor for this market

4D Printing in Healthcare Market : Competitive Analysis

Global 4D printing in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 4D printing in healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

