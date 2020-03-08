3D Printing Materials Market Growth Opportunity and Industry Revenue Analysis by Major Players, 2014-2023

In 2018, the market size of 3D Printing Materials Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 3D Printing Materials .

This report studies the global market size of 3D Printing Materials , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the 3D Printing Materials Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. 3D Printing Materials history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global 3D Printing Materials market, the following companies are covered:

ABS

PLA

HIPS & PVA

Nylon

PET

Metals

Ceramics

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on application segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next 10 years. Application segments covered in the report include:

Electronics & Consumer

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Education

Aerospace

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on diameter type segments and presents the forecast in terms value and volume for the next 10 years. Diameter type segments covered in the report include:

75 mm diameter

3 mm diameter

Others

The next section of the report analyses the market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next 10 years. Regions covered in the report include:

GCC

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Levant

Cyprus

Egypt

Israel

Turkey

Jordan

Rest of Levant

To arrive at market size, the report considers average price of 3D printing materials per metric tonne across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue of 3D printing materials. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of supply side, demand side and GDP growth rate to arrive at results. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, we have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the 3D printing materials market.

As previously highlighted, the market for 3D printing materials is split into various segments based on region, filaments, application and diameter type. All these segments have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the 3D printing materials market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of 3D printing materials market by regions, filament segments and applications and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the Middle East 3D printing materials market.

Furthermore, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index for all four segments – regional, filament type, application and by diameter type segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the 3D printing materials market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the market, presence in 3D printing materials product portfolio and key differentiators. Key players included in the report include 3D Systems, Stratasys Ltd., Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd., ExOne Co., 3D Filament Manufacturing, Coex LLC and MatterHackers Inc.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe 3D Printing Materials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of 3D Printing Materials , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of 3D Printing Materials in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the 3D Printing Materials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the 3D Printing Materials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, 3D Printing Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe 3D Printing Materials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.