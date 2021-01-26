3D Printing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 3D Printing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 3D printing market was valued at USD 9.41 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 47.52 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22.32% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4212&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the 3D Printing market are listed in the report.

Stratasys

3D Systems Corporation

Materialise NV

EOS GmbH

The Exone Company

Voxeljet AG

Arcam AB

SLM Solutions Group AG