3D Printing Market 2019 Trends, Demand And Scope With Outlook, Business Strategies, Leading Key Players And Forecast 2025

The global 3D printing market was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025.

3D printing (3DP); also called as additive manufacturing, involves a layer-by-layer addition of material to form an object referring to a three-dimensional file with the help of a software and a 3-dimensional printer.A relevant 3D printing technology is then selected from the available set of technologies to implement the process. The last step involves deployment of this process across different industry verticals as per requirement.

3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

On the basis of product/ Type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Technology

SLA

FDM

SLS

EBM

DLP

Others

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer electronics

Aerospace & defense

Others

