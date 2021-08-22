3D Printing Filament Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 3D Printing Filament Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 3D Printing Filament Market was valued at USD 1.28 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 8.60 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.83 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the 3D Printing Filament market are listed in the report.

Stratasys

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Materialise NV

Evonik Industries AG

SABIC

Clariant

HP