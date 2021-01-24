3D Metrology Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 3D Metrology Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 3D Metrology Market was valued at USD 11.40 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3988&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the 3D Metrology market are listed in the report.

FARO Technologies

Hexagon AB

GOM GmbH

Nikon Metrology

Perceptron Creaform 3D Digital Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Renishaw plc. Keyence Corporation

WENZEL Präzision GmbH

Zygo Corporation