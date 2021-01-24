3D Food Printing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market 3D Food Printing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global 3D Food Printing Market was valued at USD 8.75 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 432.21 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 54.23% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the 3D Food Printing market are listed in the report.

TNO

Choc Edge

Byflow

Barilla

Beehex

Candyfab

3D Systems

Natural Machines

Systems and Materials Research Corporation