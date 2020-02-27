3D Concrete Printing Market 2020 Forecast Growth analysis and Business Opportunities to 2025

Increasing interest in green construction and the cost efficiency provided by the 3D Concrete Printing as compared with traditional buildings methods have increased the demand for this technology. Walls that are made using 3D concrete printers are capable of creating concrete objects with extraordinary detail and precision, which makes it possible to conveniently construct advanced concrete walls.

In addition, walls constructed on-site using 3D concrete printer result in no waste and are less time consuming. 3D Concrete Printing uses energy-efficient technologies. Advantages of using 3D Concrete Printing include quicker construction, lower labor cost, and lesser waste generation.

The Middle East is estimated to be the fastest growing market for 3D Concrete Printing from 2018 to 2023. The demand for affordable homes from middle and low-income groups drive the growth of the 3D Concrete Printing market here. In 2017, the UAE was the largest country-level market in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Kier Group PLC, Lafargeholcim, Carillion PLC, Sika Group, Balfour Beatty PLC, Fosters + Partners, Dus Architects, Heidelberg Cement AG, CRH PLC, Winsun Global, and among others.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 3d Concrete Printing Market — Industry Outlook

4 3d Concrete Printing Market Type Outlook

5 3d Concrete Printing Market Application Outlook

6 3d Concrete Printing Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

