3D Cell Culture Market size is expected to reach $1.99 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders. Thus, a conscious effort to dive deep and unearth hard to find information pertaining to the growing market landscape and growth prospects over the next few years is clearly visible in the study. The market intelligence report further comprises of discussions about the major vendors operating in the 3D Cell Culture space

The 3D cell culture is a much more satisfactory model simulating the in vivo cell behaviors, organization, morphology, and physiology. Assembling multi-layer 3D cell structures can only be made possible by using scaffolds, which are micro-organized cell supports that greatly influence cell differentiation and proliferation.

However, the expenses of the system and technologies associated with the culture; and the lack of experienced and skilled professionals will hamper the market growth. The popularity and ease of 2D cell culture technologies will also have a negative impact on the market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Advanced Biomatrix, 3D Biotek, corning Incorporated, Becton and Dickinson Company (BD), Thermo Fisher scientific Inc., Global cell solutions Inc., Nanofiber solutions, VWR Corporation, Synthecon incorporated, Lonza Group Ltd., and Tecan Trading AG., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global 3D cell culture Market on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Scaffold-based Hydrogels Polymeric scaffolds Micropatterned Surface Microplates

Scaffold-free Hanging drop microplates Spheroid microplates containing Ultra-Low Attachment (ULA) coating Microfluidic 3D cell culture Magnetic levitations & 3D bioprinting

3D Bioreactors

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Cancer

Tissue engineering & Immunohistochemistry

Drug development

Stem cell research

Others

End users Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries

Research laboratories and institutes

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is segmented on the basis of technology into scaffold based, scaffold-free, and 3D bioreactors.

The scaffold-free products are forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 12.3% during the forecast period, attributed by the challenges associated with the use of scaffolds, such as interference of scaffolds with cell-to-cellular interactions and in the assembly of cell produced Extra Cellular Matrices (ECM).

Scaffold-free techniques form non-adherent cell aggregates called spheroids, to mimic the solid tissues by secreting their extracellular matrix and displaying differential nutrient availability. These techniques are consistent in size and shape and are better in-vitro cellular models for high-throughput screening.

The market is segmented on the basis of the application into cancer, tissue engineering & immunohistochemistry, drug development, stem cell research, and others.

The stem cell research application is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 12.5%. Many researchers have contributed to clinical trials of stem cell approaches to treating colorectal cancer, spinal cord injury, vision problems, HIV/AIDS and Alzheimer’s disease.

Many researchers have also used stem cells to uncover essential insights about kidney disease, ALS, arthritis, Zika virus, congenital disabilities and a wide variety of injuries.

The market is segmented on the basis of end users into biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, research laboratories and institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and others.

Research laboratories and institutes segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, due to rising investments by the government and non-government organizations towards research projects conducted by academic and research institutes.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.

The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 11.7% during the forecast period owing to developing healthcare & pharmaceutical industry in this region.

Asia Pacific has been adopting and advancing itself in terms of technology, owing to the growing population and rise in the number of people suffering from dangerous diseases like cancer, spinal cord injury, vision problems, HIV/AIDS, and Alzheimer’s disease, among others.

Market share:

The report discovers market’s total sale that is generated by a particular firms over a time period. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the 3D Cell Culture industry over a defined period. Subject matter experts further use this metric to offer a general idea of the share and size of a firm and its immediate rivals. By providing an in-depth knowledge of the position a company as well as an entrepreneur holds in the 3D Cell Culture market

