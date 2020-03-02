3D Animation Market Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecast until 2017 – 2025

3D Animation Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for 3D Animation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the 3D Animation in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

3D Animation Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

segmentation, trends, and technological developments. It includes a detailed overview of the competitive landscape of the market. It consists of a separate section of recommendations for both existing and new players in the market.

Global 3D Animation Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing interest in animated movies and games is working in favor of the global 3D animation market. Game developers worldwide are increasingly implementing 3D technology with their offerings in order to boost their sales. Moreover, the growing trend of outsourcing animated content is propelling the market. However, the eyesight issues associated with the prolonged usage of gadgets such as 3D viewing glasses are limiting the global 3D animation market from realizing its full potential. Nevertheless, this issue can be mitigated by the introduction of eye-friendly apparatuses. Furthermore, the development of 4D technology is creating immense growth opportunities for the market.

Global 3D Animation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global 3D animation market can be broadly classified into software, hardware, and services. Hardware can be further segmented into motion capturing system, workstations, video card/GPU, and others. Similarly, the sub-segments of software are plug-in software, SDK, packaged software programs, and others. Services can be further divided into development, integration, training and certificate, support and maintenance, and consulting.

While hardware will account for the leading share in the market throughout the forecast period, the demand for 3D animation software will rise rapidly during the same period. Several websites are providing complimentary or free of charge software such as Autodesk 123D, Anima8or 3D Modeler, CloudCompare, DX Studio, and MeshLab. Solid Edge 3D Studio Max, NX, and Softimage are some of the commonly available software through subscription.

The key segments on the basis of geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominant market for 3D animation owing to the increasing demand for animation content. The domicile of some of the leading mass media and entertainment companies such as Disney and DreamWorks is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. Asia Pacific will rise at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, with China, India, and Japan being the major contributor.

Global 3D Animation Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players in the global 3D animation market are Autodesk, Adobe Systems, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Maxon Computer GmbH, Corel Corporation, Side Effects Software, Lenovo Group Ltd., Nvidia Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Newtek Inc.

