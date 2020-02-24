IoT Cloud Platform Market 2019: Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.1% | Top Key Players (IBM, Mircosoft, Oracle, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services), globally 2023

The Global IoT Cloud Platform Market is accounted for $1.98 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.1% to reach $13.96 billion by 2023. Factors such as are low-cost wireless connectivity, growth in automotive sector & utilities, increasing demand for system integrators, data driven smart cities, evolution of high-speed networking technologies and increasing adoption of connected and intelligent devices are driving the market growth. However, shortage of IoT technology skills, lack of data management and interoperability and dearth of data security and privacy are hampering the market growth.

Some of the key players in Global IoT Cloud Platform market are:

International Business Machine Corporation,

Mircosoft Corporation,

Oracle Corporation,

SAP SE,

Amazon Web Services, Inc,

Google Inc,

Com,

PTC,

AT&T,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

General Electric Company.

Based on Application, in Smart City, solutions contain wide variety of sensors and data sources. These include temperature, humidity, noise, gas, and motion sensors, cameras, mobile devices, network sniffers, smart meters, water meters and other devices that collectively monitor and optimize city operations while enhancing services. The smart waste collection technology sector is still in an early phase, but Smart Bins have now started to be used for waste collecting.

North America is expected to dominate the market share during the forecast period owing to increased investment and early adoption of technology by several industries. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR which can be attributed to the rise in manufacturing automation and retail establishments.

Services Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Deployment Models Covered:

Public Deployment Model

Hybrid Deployment Model

Private Deployment Model

Organizations Covered:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Businesses

Platforms Covered:

Application Enablement Platform

Device Management

Connectivity Management

Applications Covered:

Connected Logistics

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Smart Agriculture

Smart City

Smart Retail

Wearable Technology

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, By Service

6 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, By Deployment Model

7 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, By Organization

8 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, By Platform

9 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, By Application

10 Global IoT Cloud Platform Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

