2020 Trending | Whiskey Market Key Players are Brown-Forman, Diageo, Asahi Breweries Ltd., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev

Global Whiskey Market by Product Type, by Application, by Geography – Forecast to 2028. Global whiskey market is estimated to be of USD 10.02 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.7%. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rapid changes in the lifestyle of individuals resulted due to the increase in levels of disposable income.

Whiskey is an alcoholic beverage that is created through the fermentation of various different grains mash. They are made up of various different grains resulting in various different varieties of the product, and also aged for different time period in wooden caskets and barrels, resulting in varied taste, texture; all of these factors determine the pricing of the product.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the whiskey market are Accolade Wines, Allagash Brewing Company, ABD Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd., Brown-Forman, Diageo, Asahi Breweries Ltd., Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Beam Suntory Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Distell, Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., ILLVA SARONNO S.p.A., John Distilleries India, Molson Coors Brewing Company, Alko, ARKELL’S BREWERY LIMITED, Anchor Brewing, and REDSTARWINE.

The whiskey market is driven by the changing lifestyles, consumption habits of whiskey, high disposable income, growing affordability of whiskey, and increasing demand for premium whisky. also, there are a few restraints slowing down the pace of the industry, such as heavy taxation, legal regulations by the governments, health issues related to whiskey consumption and increasing number of consumers preferring alternatives such as wine and beer. As per the whiskey industry, there are some good opportunities in the market, such as innovative organic whiskey products, and an opportunity to penetrate the different geographies and demography.

This Whiskey Market growth is triggered by a variety of factors, including increased levels of disposable income and changes in lifestyle and consumer preferences. Millennials with considerable purchasing power are key consumers of the market. This product is made from distilled spirits using grains cultivated on the farm and has a blend of whole spices, herbs and grains to improve taste and aroma. Global industries are concentrated in North America and Europe because of high consumer demand in the US, UK and France.

Market segment by Type, Whiskey can be split into

Malt Whiskey

Wheat Whiskey

Rye Whiskey

Corn Whiskey

Blended Whiskey

Others

Market segment by Quality Types, Whiskey can be split into

Premium

High End Premium

Super Premium

Market segment by By Distribution Channel, Whiskey can be split into

Bars & Restaurants

Liquor Stores

Supermarkets

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets

