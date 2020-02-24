2020 Trending | User and entity behavior analytics Market Key Players – ObservelT, LogRhythm, Splunk, Securonix, Preempt, Gurucul, Veriato, Balabit, BizAcuity

The User and entity behavior analytics Market report can be explored in terms of breakdown of data by manufacturers, region, type and application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, User and entity behavior analytics Market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging trends, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This User and entity behavior analytics Market report is an outcome of incessant efforts lead by clued-up forecasters, innovative analysts and bright researchers who indulge in detailed and attentive research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. It also conducts wide-ranging study about different User and entity behavior analytics Market segments and regions.

Some of the key players in User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market include: Varonis, Exabeam, Microsoft, Rapid 7, ObservelT, LogRhythm, Splunk, Securonix, Preempt, Gurucul, Veriato, Balabit, BizAcuity, Interset, Niara, Bottomline Technologies. According to Research for Markets, the Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market is accounted for $XXX million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of+45 % to reach $XXX million by 2024. Need to prevent insider threats posed by users, real-time analytics, growing volumes of data breaches, advanced solution for security enterprises are the following factors pushing forward the market growth. Factors, such as lack of awareness about user-centric approach, lack of knowledge about advanced insider threats and limited budget allocations hinder the market growth.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics solution presents the complete attack chain, including both normal and anomalous activity. User and Entity Behavior Analytics detects and neutralizes both known and unknown user-based threats. User and Entity Behavior Analytics also enables faster and better response when an incident is detected. Security is getting smarter with the integration of advanced analytics and user and entity behavioral profiling which is making better obsolete market. One of the key advantage included is, algorithms automatically monitor the creation, use and deletion of accounts, the elevation of permissions and the suspicious use of privileged accounts.

North American is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to increased usage of user and entity behavior analytics solutions across various industries. However, the Asia-Pacific market is witnessed to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of mobile and web applications and the need for security solutions to identify threats.

User and entity behavior analytics Market Types Covered:

Services

Solution

User and entity behavior analytics Market Applications Covered:

Detect Insider Threats

Detect Compromised Accounts

Detect Brute-Force Attacks

Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users

Detect Breach of Protected Data

User and entity behavior analytics Market Deployments Covered:

Cloud

On-Premises

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) solutions use analytics to build the standard profiles and behaviors of users and entities (hosts, applications, network traffic and data repositories) across time and peer group horizons. Activity that is anomalous to these standard baselines is presented as suspicious, and packaged analytics applied on these anomalies can heRFM discover threats and potential incidents. The most common use cases sought by enterprises are detecting malicious insiders and external attackers infiltrating their organizations (compromised insiders).

User and entity behavior analytics Market Table of Content

1 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Overview

2 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Production Market Share by Regions

4 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Consumption by Regions

5 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Analysis by Applications

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in User and Entity Behavior Analytics Business

8 User and Entity Behavior Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

10 Market Dynamics

11 Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Market Forecast

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

